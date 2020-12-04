Hyderabad: In a major political development, N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from the post of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president on Friday. Also Read - Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress Wins 2 Seats, State Party Chief Resigns

Reddy quit after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) results became clear and his party could secure only two seats out of 131 declared.

There are a total of 150 wards in GMCH which have been further divided into 30 circles.