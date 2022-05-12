Hyderabad: A round-the-clock special helpdesk has been set up at the Hyderabad International Airport for migrant workers who fly abroad for employment. The helpdesk was jointly set up by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) and GMR which operates the airport.Also Read - Hyderabad Killing: We Don't Stand With Murderers, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

Located at the international departure terminal, the help desk is committed to raising awareness about safe and legal migration, helping and guiding vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids and labourers etc. about proper documentation and paperwork needed for emigration clearance.

Workers from the states regularly travel from Hyderabad airport to Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Qatar, and Dubai. However, due to the fraud of the agents and lack of proper documentation,‌ many people are facing difficulties after going abroad. Unaware of their rights, they suffer big time in foreign countries. This desk will be very helpful in resolving such issues and giving appropriate suggestions.

Speaking about the initiative, GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said in the last few years, there was a gradual rise of outbound migrant workforce travelling from Hyderabad to the Middle-East.

“Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes. The presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help in scrutinizing the documents of the travellers, impart awareness, and guide the passengers in emigration clearance,” he said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, there are (at present) over 15 lakh migrant workers from Telangana working in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and every year thousands of blue-collar workers travel to the Gulf in search of jobs. Such migrants often find themselves duped by illegal agents and stranded in foreign lands. TOMCOM was launched by the state government to streamline overseas recruitment and create awareness against illegal migration.