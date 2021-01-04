New Delhi: Starting from the New Year, here comes a piece of good news for OnePlus phone users as OnePlus on Monday revealed its plans to update the existing phone line-up to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. This certainly will bring cheers on the faces of the OnePlus phone user who are using the old OnePlus phone. Also Read - OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India: Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

As per updates, OnePlus says that all phones from the OnePlus 6 onwards will be eligible for the OxygenOS 11 update. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8T which was launched a few months ago, already runs OxygenOS 11 out of the box while the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have received the new updates as well. Now, the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 6 phones will be updated as well. Also Read - OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update with October security patch

Giving further details, OnePlus says that the company is working on the OxygenOS 11 release for the 7 and the 7T series of phones. They did run into some troubles with data decryption on these devices. Also Read - OnePlus '6th Anniversary Celebration' sale to kick off from December 6: Here are the offers

Issuing a statement, the company stated that it has been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time. While porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, the company encountered a data decryption issue in these devices and it worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, it is already running a Closed Beta test.

The company is expecting that the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will land soon.

Moreover, the OnePlus Nord users will also receive the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build sometime this week. The data collected from developers and users from this Open Beta build will dictate the timeline for the release of the stable build. For OnePlus Nord 105G/100 and the OnePlus 6, the company will further share timelines about the Open Beta and the final OxygenOS 11 release sometime soon.