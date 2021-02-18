New Delhi: Android phone users, here comes a piece of good news for you. Google is now rolling out the ability in its Android phones to share apps with nearby Android handsets using Nearby Share. Notably, with this new feature, you can share links, photos, and more with friends and family. Moreover, you can also easily share Android apps with one another. Google had announced this new feature in December, and its rollout was then slated to be a few weeks away. Google has finally started rolling out this app sharing feature of Nearby Share for Android users. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile Game's Rating Drastically Drops on Google Play Store: Check Here Why

Android's 'Nearby Share' feature will help you share apps and app updates with your family and friends. Considered as Google's answer to Apple's Airdrop, Nearby share feature so far allowed users to share content like videos, photos, links and app intents wirelessly.

Earlier one was able to share apps using Google Files Go but there was always the complicated workaround of sharing APKs and sideloading involved with it. However, the new feature will make sharing apps easier, more direct and built right into the Play Store. Users must know that the new Share menu will let you send apps by selecting them and launching them.

Interestingly, the transfers will become more seamless with the least user interaction after the new feature is installed on the phone. But both the sender and receiver should have the options active on their Play Store for a successful transfer. The transfers are manual and hence will happen only if the sender permits so.