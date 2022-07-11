Telangana: In wake of the heavy rainfalls lashing the state of Telangana, a second warning has been issued by the Sub-Collector, Bhadrachalam about the increasing water levels of the Godavari river. According to officials, currently, the water level is already at 48 feet. An advisory has been issued forecasting further rise in water levels of the river. The Sub-Collector has directed all flood duty officers to take action as per the Godavari flood manual.Also Read - Telangana Rains: 3-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges From Monday as Downpour Continues

Telangana: Second warning issued by Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector in view of increasing water level of Godavari river, which is currently at 48ft; forecast indicates a further rise All the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual, instructed sub-collector pic.twitter.com/7lEAqATs4D — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Earlier, on Sunday, the first warning was issued when the level of water rose up to 43 feet and now it has far surpassed it creating a state of alarm. The National Disaster Management Authority has also issued a weather warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfalls on parts of Telangana today.

11 July 2022: #Weather Warning

Source: @Indiametdept ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over #Telangana and Coastal #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/PsZSpCrGMG — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) July 11, 2022

Several areas, including Mulugu experienced heavy showers causing severe water logging in the area.

#WATCH | Telangana: With rain lashing several parts of Mulugu, severe waterlogging causes distress to the people of the district. As per South-Central Railways, 34 MMTS train services have been cancelled from 11 July to 13th July, due to heavy rain predictions. pic.twitter.com/qK6A3Y0SxN — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department’s warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days. KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

(With ANI inputs)