Telangana: In wake of the heavy rainfalls lashing the state of Telangana, a second warning has been issued by the Sub-Collector, Bhadrachalam about the increasing water levels of the Godavari river. According to officials, currently, the water level is already at 48 feet. An advisory has been issued forecasting further rise in water levels of the river. The Sub-Collector has directed all flood duty officers to take action as per the Godavari flood manual.Also Read - Telangana Rains: 3-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges From Monday as Downpour Continues
Earlier, on Sunday, the first warning was issued when the level of water rose up to 43 feet and now it has far surpassed it creating a state of alarm. The National Disaster Management Authority has also issued a weather warning predicting heavy to very heavy rainfalls on parts of Telangana today.
Several areas, including Mulugu experienced heavy showers causing severe water logging in the area.
Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department’s warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days. KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.
