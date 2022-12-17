House Catches Fire In Telangana; 2 Children Among Family Of 6 Charred To Death | Video

The fire was first noticed by neighbours around 12-12:30am at night after which they informed the local authorities.

2 children among 6 killed in Telangana fire: Police

Hyderabad: Six people, including two children, were killed in a massive fire in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Saturday. According to the police, the incident took place at Venkatapur village under Ramakrishnapur police station limits. The owner of the house, Shivayya (50), his wife Padma (45), Padma’s elder sister’s daughter Maunika (23), and her two daughters died in the accident, India Today reported.

Watch: Fire Engulfs A House In Telangana; 6 Charred To Death

Six were burnt alive in a tragic fire accident in the Mancherial district of #Telangana. Deceased include two toddlers. Incident reported in Gudipelli village under the Mandamarri manual. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5wWXjrPvrn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 17, 2022

“Padma and her husband lived in the house. Two days back, Monika (a niece), her two children and a relative came to the house. A total of six people were present in the house at the time of the blaze,” B Thirupathi Reddy, ACP, Mancherial said.

A fire brigade team was rushed to the spot. “The house was completely destroyed. Six people were inside the house at the time of the fire,” Reddy said.

Police said they had registered a case. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.