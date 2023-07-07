Top Recommended Stories

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire Near Hyderabad, Passengers Deboarded

As per local media reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. Three of its coaches S4, S5, S6 were severely damaged in the fire.

Updated: July 7, 2023 12:48 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: The Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express caught fire and four of its catches were burnt. The incident, according to news agency ANI, took place between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli villages in Telangana which is about 45 kms from Hyderabad. Luckily, the passengers were evacuated from the bogies immediately on noticing the flames erupting from their boogies.

As per local media reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. Three of its coaches S4, S5, S6 were severely damaged in the fire.

“Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. Fire had broken put on three bogies, S4, S5, S6,” CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway informed news agency ANI.

Video: Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire 


Currently the train is stopped at Bommaipalli. Railway officials are trying to bring the fire under control.

