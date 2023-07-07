Home

Telangana

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire Near Hyderabad, Passengers Deboarded

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire Near Hyderabad, Passengers Deboarded

As per local media reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. Three of its coaches S4, S5, S6 were severely damaged in the fire.

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire Near Hyderabad, Passengers Deboarded

New Delhi: The Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express caught fire and four of its catches were burnt. The incident, according to news agency ANI, took place between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli villages in Telangana which is about 45 kms from Hyderabad. Luckily, the passengers were evacuated from the bogies immediately on noticing the flames erupting from their boogies.

Trending Now

As per local media reports, the fire broke out due to short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. Three of its coaches S4, S5, S6 were severely damaged in the fire.

You may like to read

“Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. Fire had broken put on three bogies, S4, S5, S6,” CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway informed news agency ANI.

Video: Falaknuma Express Train Catches Fire

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QfOkvrOAST — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Currently the train is stopped at Bommaipalli. Railway officials are trying to bring the fire under control.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES