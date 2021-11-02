Huzurabad Assembly Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender has taken lead in the Huzurabad assembly constituency that went to bypolls on October 30. The exercise to count 2,05,236 votes began at 8 AM at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar town amid elaborate arrangements.Also Read - Vallabhnagar, Dhariyawad Assembly Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE: Congress Takes Early Leads on Both Seats

The by-election was necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP. Also Read - 'Ghar-Wapsi' For Rajib Banerjee: TMC Turncoat Back in Fold, Accuses BJP of Playing 'Divisive Politics'

Meanwhile, the EC has banned victory procession after the commencement of bypoll results 2021. “No victory procession after counting permissible. Not more than 2 persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his or her authorized representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned,” the Election Commission said in a statement. Also Read - Video: Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Congress' Poll Campaign in Goa, Rides Pillion on Motorcycle Taxi in Panaji | WATCH

Telangana Bypoll Result 2021 | Here are the LIVE Updates

11:32 AM: Congress candidate trailing after three rounds of counting.

11:32 AM: After three rounds of counting—- BJP – 4,067; TRS – 3,155.

11:30 AM: BJP’s Eatala Rajender takes lead over TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

11:15 AM: The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

11:00AM: As many as 30 candidates were in the fray but the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Venkat Balmoori (Congress).

10:30 AM: 14 tables have been arranged for counting 2,05,236 votes. The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds.