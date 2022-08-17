New Delhi: The Hyderabad International Airport is all set to roll out the the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept via the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months. DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport. The air passengers will be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at check points like entry point check, security check and aircraft boarding.Also Read - Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day
Hyderabad airport all set for DigiYatra – Top points
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport is one of the five airports that has been selected to roll out the DigiYatra programme. DigiYatra team has formed a Technical Expert Committee with all the airports and airlines to design the framework.
- With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints: one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.
- Additionally, the Digi Yatra will also facilitate self-bag drop and check-in, using facial recognition to identify pax and data recall.
- DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme.
- The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks’ time.
- Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said that the DigiYatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey.
- It is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function, said an airport spokesperson.