New Delhi: The Hyderabad International Airport is all set to roll out the the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept via the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months. DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport. The air passengers will be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at check points like entry point check, security check and aircraft boarding.Also Read - Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day

Hyderabad airport all set for DigiYatra – Top points