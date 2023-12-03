Top Recommended Stories

  • Hyderabad Assembly Election Results LIVE: AIMIM Azharuddin Leads in Jubilee Hills, T Raja Singh In Goshamahal
Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE updates for all seven assembly constituencies in Hyderabd - Bahadurpura, Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura.

Updated: December 3, 2023 9:51 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Hyderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Telangana. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency presently comprises the following seven Legislative Assembly segments. They are: Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura. Apart from Hyderabad constituency, there are four other Lok Sabha constituencies in and around capital city of Hyderabad – Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella and Medak. From Bahadurpura, the BRS has fielded Ali Baqri against Y Naresh Kumar of the BJP and Rajesh Kumar Pulipati of Congress. From the Chandrayangutta seat, M. Sitharam Reddy of BRS is up against K Mahender of the BJP and Boya Nagesh of the Congress party. From the Charminar assembly constituency, the BRS has fielded Ibrahim Lodi against Megha Rani of BJP and Mohd Mujeeb Ullah Shareef of Congress.

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:41 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s T Raja Singh is leading in Goshamahal.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:40 AM IST

    Hyderabad constituency, leading candidates, party

    1. Karwan -Kausar Mohiuddin-AIMIM

    2. Goshamahal-T Raja Singh-BJP

    3. Charminar-Megha Rani Agarwal-BJP

    4. Chandrayangutta-Akbaruddin Owaisi-AIMIM

    5. Yakutpura-Veerender Yadav-BJP

    6. Bahadurpura-Mir Inayath Ali Baqri-Bharat Rashtra Samithi

    7. Malakpet-Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala-AIMIM

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:35 AM IST

    Hyderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: AIMIM candidates

    The AIMIM has fielded candidates on Charminar, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Nampally, Yakutpura and Caravan seats. Apart from this, AIMIM candidates are also in the fray from Rajendra Nagar and Jubilee Hills seats.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:25 AM IST

    Telangana Election Result LIVE: First round of counting shows Congress leading with 50 seats, followed by BRS with 10, BJP with 5, and MIM with 1.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:21 AM IST

    Hyderabad Chandrayangutta Assembly seat

    Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is pitted against M. Sitharam Reddy of the BRS, K Mahender of the BJP and Boya Nagesh (Naresh) has been fielded on Congress ticket.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:18 AM IST

    Hyderabad exit Poll

    November 30 exit polls had indicated that Congress will do well in South Telangana and BRS in Greater Hyderabad. Exit polls had also suggested that BJP may perform better in North Telangana than in Hyderabad this time round.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:17 AM IST

    Hyderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Major Candidates From Secunderabad Cantt

    From Secunderabad constituency, T Padma Rao, who won the seat in 2018, is running from BRS Party and Mekala Sarangapani from BJP.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:14 AM IST

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:57 AM IST

    Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) comes second in the lead for now with 17 seats. Congress dominates for now with 11 seats in Telangana.

