Home

Telangana

Hyderabad Assembly Election Results LIVE: AIMIM Azharuddin Leads in Jubilee Hills, T Raja Singh In Goshamahal

live

Hyderabad Assembly Election Results LIVE: AIMIM Azharuddin Leads in Jubilee Hills, T Raja Singh In Goshamahal

Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE updates for all seven assembly constituencies in Hyderabd - Bahadurpura, Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura.

Hyderabad Assembly Election Results Live Updates: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Telangana. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency presently comprises the following seven Legislative Assembly segments. They are: Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura. Apart from Hyderabad constituency, there are four other Lok Sabha constituencies in and around capital city of Hyderabad – Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella and Medak. From Bahadurpura, the BRS has fielded Ali Baqri against Y Naresh Kumar of the BJP and Rajesh Kumar Pulipati of Congress. From the Chandrayangutta seat, M. Sitharam Reddy of BRS is up against K Mahender of the BJP and Boya Nagesh of the Congress party. From the Charminar assembly constituency, the BRS has fielded Ibrahim Lodi against Megha Rani of BJP and Mohd Mujeeb Ullah Shareef of Congress.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.