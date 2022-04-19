Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a woman who was forced to marry the man of her parent’s choice allegedly called him for a ‘surprise meet’ and slashed his neck in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The victim identified as Ramu Naidu is undergoing treatment at a hospital with a deep gash in neck. Naid is a scientist with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).Also Read - Telangana: Woman Given Spiked Cool Drink, Gangraped; Politico's Son Among 2 Arrested

As per a report of NDTV, Ramu Naidu and Pushpa were to tie the knot on May 29. "Though the woman does not have any criminal history, she had bought a knife thrice before meeting Ramu", senior police officer S Gowthami said, adding that the accused (22) is a school dropout.

During interrogation, the woman told police that she did not want to marry Naidu. She had expressed her objection to her parents earlier, but they did not listen to her wish. Thus, on the pretext of a meeting before marriage, the woman took him to a temple and allegedly slashed his neck, leaving him seriously injured.

A similar incident was reported two days back where a former home guard who went missing was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Siddipet district of Hyderabad. During the investigation, police found that the accused had hired an assistant to murder his son-in-law.

Times of India reported that the man was upset with his daughter’s marriage to Rama Krishna (35). In 2020, Krishna married Bhargavi against the wishes of her father, a village revenue officer.