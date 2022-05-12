Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man named Jehangir has been hacked to death by unidentified men in Hyderabad’s PV Narasimha Rao Expressway under the limits of Langar House Police Station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred on the busy road at Pillar Number 96 of the city’s Attapur area. The unidentified assailants armed with knives attacked the victim resulting in his death. They later escaped from the scene.Also Read - Humanity Shamed in UP: 13-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By SHO When She Went To Lodge Gangrape Complaint

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta area of the old city. On receipt of information, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. The investigation team gathered clues from the scene of the offence. Police were also scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiva Maruti and other officials visited the crime scene.

A police officer said they registered a case and took up the investigation. Old enmity is believed to have led to the murder.

Earlier, another man was murdered on Tuesday night. The victim’s body was found in the Lalaguda area of Secunderabad. He was identified as Afsar, a resident of Borabanda. The deceased is said to be accused in a murder that took place in 2017. He was recently released from jail. Police suspect that the accused dumped the body in Lalaguda after killing him at some other place.