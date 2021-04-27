Hyderabad: In a bid to assist the people of Hyderabad battling the coronavirus, Cyberabad police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Tuesday launched Covid tele-medicine consultation call centre facility. Those who have tested positive for the infection can call this centre for free advice and guidance on treatment, precautions, and vaccination. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said since the medical and healthcare system in all of Hyderabad and Telangana is highly stressed, Cyberabad police and SCSC felt there is a need to bridge the gap and decided to launch this facility through its healthcare vertical led by Dr Rajeev Menon. Also Read - Mahesh Babu Isolates Himself After Hair Stylist Gets COVID: Reports

"With launch of this new call centre, we will be able to address the immediate and basic needs of Covid-related queries for citizens, thereby ironing out majority of their concerns and panic," he said. Menon thanked all the volunteering doctors from Continental Hospitals, Sunshine Hospitals, Citizens Hospitals, Medicover Hospitals, SLG Hospitals & AIG Hospitals for participating in this unique initiative.

According to SCSC Secretary General Krishna Yedula, any citizen who is symptomatic or asymptomatic but tested positive and requires free advice on mild Covid symptoms, guidance on treatment & monitoring, precautions, vaccination and assessing need for hospital admission, may call 918045811138 for help.

This is yet another innovative facility launched by Cyberabad police and SCSC who come up with unique programmes to help citizens of Hyderabad. They recently launched a free ambulance service.

(With inputs from IANS)