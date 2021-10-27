Hyderabad: In a unique form of protest, junior doctors at Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital wore helmets on duty on Tuesday. Doctors peacefully protested against the incident where a woman duty doctor in the dermatology department suffered head injuries after a ceiling fan fell on her on Monday.Also Read - UK Records Highest COVID Deaths in 7 Months, Doctors Call for Urgent Return of Restrictions

A delegation of junior doctors later met the superintendent of the hospital and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.

"Such incidents have now become a day to day events in the hospital…we are grateful that none of these incidents which occurred so far has caused grievous injury to the working staff or the patients but it would be no longer when one such incident might happen and the authorities would be left with no answer," reads the memorandum.

The doctors have requested to the hospital authorities to look into the matter, “as working with life at risk is bound to hamper the patient care and delivery of duties,” added the memorandum(With inputs from ANI)