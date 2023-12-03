Home

Telangana Election Result 2023: Is ‘Owaisi Magic’ Gradually Losing Its Charm?

Congress is headed for a clear victory in the Telangana Assembly Election 2023. Take a look at the possible reasons of the failure of 'Owaisi Magic' in the state polls..

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023, announced by the Election Commission of India, in five states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan are in their final leg. With the current trends, BJP is emerging victorious in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and it is Congress, who is heading towards a victory in Telangana. Congress winning in Telangana has been a huge shock to AIMIM and BRS who could not make a mark in the state polls. The ‘Owaisi Magic’ failed to work in the assembly polls but what are the possible reasons behind it? Why is AIMIM losing it charm?

‘Owaisi Magic’ Losing Its Charm?

Asaduddin Owaisi, the Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is a prominent Muslim leader and the political party, AIMIM has fielded candidates in nine constituencies that fall in the Old Hyderabad area. While the overall elections are possibly being won by Congress, AIMIM is ahead at six out of nine seats. A big question is whether the ‘Owaisi Magic’ is slowly losing its charm because the Old Hyderabad area is the leader’s stronghold and in the last polls, the party had won nine out of ten seats. One possible reason could be party’s inclusion in the BRS government; the two parties are very supportive of each other and each other’s manifestos. Their collaboration in terms of support may be disturbing for their supporters. Another big reason is the unfulfillment of the promises AIMIM made to the Muslims, who are the strongest and most important voters of the party. Recently, in the Karnataka Assembly Election, AIMIM failed to woo the Muslim population; this may have dented the image of the Muslim leader.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Telangana went to vote on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats. The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling BRS. The Congress finally topped the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana as the grand old party has comfortably reached the majority mark as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. The Congress is leading on 67 seats while the BRS on 36, as per ECI.

