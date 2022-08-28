Hyderabad: The city of Nizams, which is also an IT hub, has now also emerged as one of the major centres of cybercrimes. The data released by National Crime Record Bureau NCRB) shows that Telangana contributed about 10 per cent of the total cyber frauds of the country in 2020.Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, House Rents Set to Increase in Hyderabad. What It Means For IT Sector Employees

The Crime in India-2020 report released by the NCRB showed that from 2,691 cases in 2019, the number of cybercrimes jumped to 5,024 in 2020 in Telangana, at a rate of 13.4 cases per lakh population.

During 2021, Telangana witnessed two-fold increase in cyber crime. A total of 8,828 cases of cybercrime were reported during the year. Of these 5,833 were major offences while 1,191 cases were of online fraud and impersonation, reported IANS.

Customer care fraud, advertisement portal fraud, job frauds, loan frauds, and bank-related frauds were classified as major offences. Other offences include online impersonation frauds, cyberstalking, phishing, and obscene content. According to police, most of the scams include unified payment interface (UPI) schemes, in which the fraudsters urge victims to scan QR codes in order to get payment and then trick them into sending money.

Hyderabad Police alone booked 5,646 cases of cybercrimes, compared to 1,379 cases recorded in 2020.

EVERY FIFTH FIR IS BY A CYBER FRAUD VICTIM

Every fifth First Information Report (FIR) in Hyderabad pertains to cybercrime, revealed Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to IANS. The city registers about 100 FIRs every day and about 20 per cent of them are about cyber crimes like social media frauds, financial frauds, hacking and sexual harassment.

According to a police official, UPI scams account for about 45 per cent of all cybercrime instances, followed by 15 per cent OTP frauds, phone customer service, investment fraud, and other cybercrime cases.

The number of cybercrimes increased during Covid-19 pandemic as senior citizens were avoiding going out and were instead making payments from their homes using internet portals and e-wallets.