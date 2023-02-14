Home

Hyderabad Baba Promises To ‘Cure’ Woman Suffering From Mental Illness By Marrying Her, Arrested

Hyderabad news: The Telangana police arrested a man disguising himself as a faith healer after he forced a girl to marry him “to get rid of the ghost occupying her” at Langer Houz in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The accused, who performs “special rituals” in the guise of relieving people from ghosts and evils, is identified as 55-year-old Shah Ghulam Nakshabandhi Hafiz Pasha. He is in charge of Rahmatullah Dargah located at Anumasamudrampet area of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh where he reportedly stays four to five days a month.

Hafiz Pasha was approached by the parents of a woman who has been suffering from mental illness for over three years. He told them that she was possessed and her condition was serious and also scared them by predicting that she would die soon.

He also threatened if they fail to marry her with him the ghost will kill the woman. As there is no option before them, the family members of the woman agreed to the marriage.

According to the police, the accused Pasha had recently returned to Langer Houz in Hyderabad. It is learned that during his stay at the Rahmatullah Dargah at Anumasamudrampet, Pasha, has two wives and three children.

As per his instructions, the girl’s made marriage arrangements at a function hall in Tolichowki. According to the police, while he was proceeding to the hall, Pasha complained of pain in his chest and was taken to a hospital. When the young woman’s family members enquired, they found out that Pasha was already married and had children.

They along with the woman filed a complaint against him at Lungerhouse Police Station. It is learnt that the Police took Pasha into their custody and one of the family members of a public representative in Telangana has been trying to save the accused from further case proceedings.

