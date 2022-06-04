Hyderabad: Days after a group of young men allegedly raped a minor girl inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad, Police have apprehended two other accused, both juveniles, involved in the crime. This came a day after one person, identified as Saduddin Malik was arrested in the case on Friday. Five, who have been accused of the crime have been identified, and three of them are minors, police said. Police teams are on the lookout for three others. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area.Also Read - Maintain Strict Watch, Take Pre-Emptive Action To Control COVID: Centre Writes to 5 States Amid Rising Cases

“In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, 2 Child in Conflict with Law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today; being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody,” Police said. Also Read - Telangana Formation Day: All You Need To Know About Telangana's History

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis refused to reveal the identity of the families the three minors belonged to. “He is the son of a VIP”, was all he said about the identity of one of the juvenile apprehended on Saturday. Also Read - Telangana Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Wife

Dismissing media reports regarding involvement of a MLA’s son in the crime, the police officer said the victim’s statement and other evidences gathered so far show that a MLA’s son was not involved in the crime. He also termed as ‘baseless’ reports that the grandson of home minister Mahmood Ali was involved in the case.

What Was The Case?

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. On the complaint of the girl’s father, a police case was registered against five persons.

Giving a detailed sequence of events, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said the victim’s father approached the police on May 31 saying his daughter went to a day-time non-alcoholic party and suspected that molestation might have taken place there. He told the police that the girl was in a state of shock and was not able to speak.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 9 and 10 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up the investigation. “As per the standard operating procedure, after counseling the victim the police sent her to Bharosa Centre where lady officials made her comfortable and gave her confidence. It was only the next day that she revealed to the lady officials what happened and gave her statement,” the DCP said.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police altered the case to Section 376 D of IPC and Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act and since there were bruises on the victim, Section 323 of IPC was also added.

Action Taken So Far

On the direction of the City Police Commissioner, various teams were constituted which started collecting details. The police have arrested Saduddin Malik (18), a resident of Puppalaguda area in the city. The other major accused is Omair Khan (18).

“The suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors,” DCP told media persons, and added that police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

The officer, however, said the investigations are on and once the victim is in a position to give a detailed statement, action will be taken accordingly. The DCP said the assault happened in an Innova vehicle which was parked. He said the accused along with the victim boarded the Innova after alighting from another car when they had stopped at a pastry shop.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state’s Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take “immediate and stern action” in the gang rape of the teenage girl.