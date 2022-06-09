Hyderabad, Telangana: The Hyderabad police has decided to seek trial of the minors accused in Jubilee Hills gangrape case as adults to ensure that they do not receive lighter punishment on account of being juveniles. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, if a person is aged 16-18 and has committed a ‘heinous offence’ then the crime attracts a minimum minimum of seven years’ jail. Notably, all the five accused in this case are below 18. Of the total 5, three of them are associated to high-profile families, said reports.Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Innova Car Used To Commit Crime Was Hired For Govt Duty, Says Police
This is not the first time Hyderabad police has sought trial of juvenile as an adult. Earlier in 2019, a local court had awarded 2 life sentences to a 17-year-old in a sodomy and murder case of a 10 year old after he was tried as an adult. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the police will seek this in court “to ensure maximum punishment”. Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: AIMIM MLA's Son Named As Accused, Arrested
Hyderabad Gangrape: Key Developments in The Case
- A total of six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gangrape case.
- “Six accused have been arrested in this case… Out of six, one is major,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told reporters.
- The rest are juveniles, including one who is just one month short of 18 years of age.
- Five of the arrested persons were involved in the sexual assault of the teenage girl on May 28.
- One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in rape.
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner had said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he had said.