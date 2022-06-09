Hyderabad, Telangana: The Hyderabad police has decided to seek trial of the minors accused in Jubilee Hills gangrape case as adults to ensure that they do not receive lighter punishment on account of being juveniles. As per the Juvenile Justice Act, if a person is aged 16-18 and has committed a ‘heinous offence’ then the crime attracts a minimum minimum of seven years’ jail. Notably, all the five accused in this case are below 18. Of the total 5, three of them are associated to high-profile families, said reports.Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Innova Car Used To Commit Crime Was Hired For Govt Duty, Says Police

This is not the first time Hyderabad police has sought trial of juvenile as an adult. Earlier in 2019, a local court had awarded 2 life sentences to a 17-year-old in a sodomy and murder case of a 10 year old after he was tried as an adult. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the police will seek this in court “to ensure maximum punishment”. Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: AIMIM MLA's Son Named As Accused, Arrested