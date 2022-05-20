New Delhi: Four gang-rape and murder accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen, who was killed in an alleged police encounter on December 6, 2019, in Hyderabad, ‘were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death’, said Supreme Court-appointed Commission on Friday. Contrary to the police officials’ claims, the scathing report said that three of the four were minors. The police, on the other hand, had alleged that three were 20-year-olds.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender
- The panel also opined that policemen are liable to be tried for the offence dealing with murder and said that these officers cannot take shelter under section 76 IPC and Exception 3 to Sec 300 IPC because their contention that they fired in good faith at deceased suspects has been disbelieved.
- “As regards the allegation that the deceased suspects fired at the police party even while running, the record shows contradictory statements by the witnesses”, the commission added.
- Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered sharing of the sealed cover report of a three-member inquiry commission on the encounter killings and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for further action.
- A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report be kept in a sealed cover.
- On August 3, 2021, the Supreme Court had granted the extension of six months to the commission, headed by former apex court judge VS Sirpurkar to file the final report on encounter killing of the accused.
- The Sirpurkar panel was set up on December 12, 2019, to inquire into the circumstances leading to the encounter and was to submit the report in six months.
- The other members of the Commission include former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan.
- The term of the inquiry panel has now been extended thrice. It was extended in July 2020 for the first time for six months.
- For the unversed, the four accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen — who were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor in November 2019 were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway– where the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinarian was found.
- On November 27, 2019, the police had claimed that woman veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and later found murdered.