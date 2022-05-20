New Delhi: Four gang-rape and murder accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen, who was killed in an alleged police encounter on December 6, 2019, in Hyderabad, ‘were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death’, said Supreme Court-appointed Commission on Friday. Contrary to the police officials’ claims, the scathing report said that three of the four were minors. The police, on the other hand, had alleged that three were 20-year-olds.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender

Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story Also Read - Gyanvapi Mosque Row: SC Stays Interim Order On Securing Shivling, Transfers Case to Varanasi District Judge

The panel also opined that policemen are liable to be tried for the offence dealing with murder and said that these officers cannot take shelter under section 76 IPC and Exception 3 to Sec 300 IPC because their contention that they fired in good faith at deceased suspects has been disbelieved.

The accused policemen had deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause the death of the accused, opined Supreme Court-appointed Commission inquiring into the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder on December 6, 2019 in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/V86A2rN4Vv — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Also Read - CBI Registers Rs 230-crore Bank Fraud Case Against Amrapali Leisure Valley | Know Why Here