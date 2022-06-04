New Delhi: Two juveniles, who were accused for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Hyderabad, on Saturday were taken into custody, police said. One of the teenaged boy arrested in the Hyderabad gangrape case is reportedly the son of a leader from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), according to a report by NDTV.Also Read - Hyderabad Teen Rape Case: All 5 Accused Minors From 'Influential Families', Say Cops

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) were arrested by Jubilee Hills police. He said they were being produced before the Juvenile Court for their safe custody. “So far out of five accused persons identified, three are juveniles while one accused and two juveniles have been apprehended and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused who are absconding,” Davis was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The first arrest in connection to the Hyderabad gangrape case was made on Friday. One of the major accused Saduddin Malik (18) was arrested yesterday (June 4) while the police teams were searching for Omair Khan (18).

A teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad six days ago was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including 3 juveniles, police had said on Friday. The accused sexually assaulted the victim in a car on the evening of May 28 after promising to drop her home from a pub in Jubilee Hills where the victim and the accused attended a party.

The police investigation revealed that after committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim back near the pub. She called her father, who picked her up but suspected something untoward happened to her as there were bruises on her neck.

The victim’s father approached police on May 31 saying his daughter went to day-time non-alcoholic party and suspected that molestation might have taken place there. He told police that the girl is in a state of shock and is not able to speak.

“Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 9 and 10 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigation. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the next day after counseling the victim child, police sent her to Bharosa Centre where lady officials counselled confidence. It was only the next day she revealed to lady officials what happened to her and gave her statement,” the DCP said

Amid allegations of involvement of kin of some political bigwigs in the teenage girl rape case, pressure mounted on Saturday on the state government to act swiftly with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the Congress an all party meeting.