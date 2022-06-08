New Delhi: A fresh update in connection to the Hyderabad gangrape case revealed that the Innova car used in the crime has been marked as government vehicle. This comes a day after the son of a MLA of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been named as one of the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape case. The minor son, who is named one of the six accused in the gangrape case, and another relative of the AIMIM MLA were arrested.Also Read - BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao Booked for Sharing Video of Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Gang-rape

While four accused were already arrested, the police on Tuesday night announced the arrest of two others, including the MLA’s son. Four juveniles involved in gang rape include the son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who heads a government body, and a relative of the MIM MLA. Police found the crime was committed in an Innova vehicle hired for government duty. The vehicle was later seized from the farm house of the TRS leader.

The police had earlier said that out of five accused, three were juveniles. Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, however, told a news conference on Tuesday night that one of the accused, who was earlier reported to be a major, was in fact a month short of 18.

He refused to reveal the names of Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) or their parents. “You can draw your own conclusions,” he said when asked if the MLA’s son is among those arrested on Tuesday.

Stating that they have strong evidence against those committed the gang rape, the police chief said they would be tried in a special court and they could face punishment for not less than 20 years, or imprisonment for life till death, or even the death penalty.

The five accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as tge IPC’s 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.