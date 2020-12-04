GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) polls started at 8 am on Friday. There are a total of 150 wards in GMCH which have been further divided into 30 circles. According to the reports, 8,152 counting staff are involved in the process, along with 31 counting observers. The authorities have installed CCTV cameras at counting centres to ensure transparency. Officials said 14,000 votes are being counted in one round and postal ballots are being counted first. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election: Results in 223 Seats Declared, 20 Constituencies Left, Says EC

6:17 pm: TRS has won 46 seats, AIMIM 41, BJP 32 and Congress 2

6 pm: According to results announced till 5.30pm, TRS has won 41 seats, AIMIM 34, BJP 22 and Congress 2

5.45 pm: GHMC election results of 83 wards announced- TRS wins 31, AIMIM 32, BJP 18 and Congress 2

5.15 pm: Zone wise result- TRS 22, AIMIM 23, BJP 11 and Congress 2

5 pm: Results for 56 wards announced- TRS wins 22, AIMIM 23, BJP 9 and Congress 2

4.35 pm: Zone wise result: TRS 16, AIMIM 17, BJP 5 and Congress 2

4.20 pm: GHMC election results for 34 wards announced: TRS wins 15, AIMIM 13, BJP 4 and Congress 2

4.15 pm: TRS leads in 68 seats, AIMIM 43, BJP 37 and Congress 2

4 pm: GHMC results in 23 wards have been announced now- TRS wins 11, AIMIM 10, BJP 1 and Congress 1

3.55 pm: Sunitha R of TRS wins Mettuguda ward in Secunderabad GHMC circle

3.50 pm: TRS candidate Budda Vijay Shekhar Goud wins Rangareddy Nagar Division

3.45 pm: Muqtadir Baba, Shiree Khatoon, Md. Rasheed Farazuddin and Sameena Begum of AIMIM win from their respective divisions

3.40 pm: TRS Leads in 71 seats, AIMIM 43, BJP 34 & Congress 2

3.30 pm: Rashida Md. Rafi of the TRS wins from Chintal ward

3.20 pm: GHMC poll results announced in 15 wards- TRS wins 7, AIMIM 7, Congress 1

3.15 pm: TRS candidate Sindhu Adharsh Reddy wins in Bharathi Nagar division

3.10 pm: TRS candidate Narne Srinivasa Rao wins in Hyder Nagar division

2.55 pm: TRS candidate Aavula Ravinder Reddy wins in Balanagar division

2.40 pm: TRS leads in 64 seats, AIMIM 34, BJP 31 and Congress 3

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is leading in 64 seats, AIMIM 34, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 31 and Congress in 3 seats.

2.30 pm: TRS candidate Baba Fasiuddin wins in Borabanda division.

2.15 pm: TRS candidate Pushpa Nagesh Yadav wins in Ramachandrapuram division.

2.10 pm: AIMIM wins Dabeerpura, Ramnaspura, Doodhbowli, Kishanbagh, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Barkas, Pattergatti, Puranapool, Riyastnagar, Ahmed Nagar.

2.05 pm: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is leading in 62 seats, AIMIM 31, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 22 and Congress in 3 seats.

2.00 pm: AIMIM candidate Hussaini Pasha wins from Kishan Bagh ward.

1.50 pm: Telangana High Court overturns circular issued by State Election Commission (SEC) declaring ballot papers having ‘distinguish mark’ other than the swastika mark as valid.

1.15 pm: Congress candidate Sirisha Reddy Singi Reddy wins in A S Rao Nagar ward.

12.50 pm: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is leading in 57 seats, AIMIM 31, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 22 and Congress in 2 seats.

12.15 pm: AIMIM candidate Majid Hussain registers first victory for his party, wins from Mehdipatnam.

12.00 pm: TRS leads in 31 seats, AIMIM 20, BJP 15.

11:50am: TRS now leads in 21 wards; BJP and AIMIM in seven each

As the initial trends have suggested, @BJP4Telangana has set its place as a dominant force in the state and is now ready to give TRS a run for its money. The regime of TRS has its days numbered…#GHMCResults — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) December 4, 2020

11.10 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats.

10.35 am: The transformation has started in Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka byelection and now GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind.

10.30 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 30 while AIMIM in 16 seats.

10.00 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats.

9.00 am: According to the trends at 9 am, the BJP is leading in 31 wards. The TRS is leading in 16 and AIMIM six.

8.15 am: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins.

Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre. pic.twitter.com/RWRMUMniGn — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

7.40 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly.

6.50 am: In GMCH polls, this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led an aggressive campaign. Star BJP campaigners like Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who campaigned for the civic body polls.

6.41 am: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country.

6.40 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 am. Initial results expected by 11 am.

For counting of votes, each ward will have 14 counting tables and each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants. This year, 34,50,331 voters casted their votes out of 74,67,256 eligible voters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country. It spreads across four districts of Telangana — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy. The area under the corporation also includes 24 assembly and five Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana.