The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) polls has begun. There are a total 150 wards in GMCH and they have been divided into 30 circles. According to the reports, 8,152 counting staff will be involved in the process, alongwith 31 counting observers. The authorities have installed CCTV cameras at the counting centres to ensure transparency. Officials have said 14,000 votes will be counted in one round and postal ballots will be counted first. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Seems To Lack Consistency, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

LIVE UPDATES:

8.15 am: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins.

Telangana: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre. pic.twitter.com/RWRMUMniGn — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

7.40 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly.

6.50 am: In GMCH polls, this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led an aggressive campaign. Star BJP campaigners like Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who campaigned for the civic body polls.

6.41 am: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country.

6.40 am: Counting of votes to start at 8 am. Initial results expected by 11 am.

For counting of votes, each ward will have 14 counting tables and each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants. This year, 34,50,331 voters casted their votes out of 74,67,256 eligible voters.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country. It spreads across four districts of Telangana — Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy. The area under the corporation also includes 24 assembly and five Lok Sabha constituencies of Telangana.