Hyderabad: In a chilling case of honour killing, a 25-year-old man, who had an inter-faith marriage recently, was hacked to death in Hyderabad allegedly by the family of his wife, reported news agency IANS. Billapuram Nagaraju, who was going with his wife Ashrin Sultana on a motorbike, was waylaid and attacked by four-five persons near GHMC office under the limits of Saroornagar police station on Wedneday night.Also Read - First Class Ticket Fares of Hyderabad MMTS Trains Slashed by 50 Per Cent from Today

In a horrific video shot on mobile phone, Nagaraju is seen lying on the road, his head bashed in, as Sulthana weeps over his body. Another video shows Sulthana lunging at the attacker, who tries to hit Nagaraju even though he is lying quite still. Witnesses then rush toward the attacker, fighting him off, reported the NDTV. Also Read - Woman Gangraped by 5 Men in UP's Shahjahanpur, Video Made Viral: Police

Nagaraju, who was working as a sales man in a car showroom, died on the spot after the attackers hit him with iron rods. Sultana alleged that her brother and some others attacked Nagaraju even as she pleaded with them to leave him. Also Read - UP Woman Thrown Out of Moving Train in MP's Chhatarpur For Resisting Molestation Bid

Woman’s brother, brother-in-law arrested

Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the murder. A police officer said Sultana’s brother and brother-in-law were arrested. Further details of the case will be announced later, he was quoted as saying. Nagaraju’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Relationship of 7 years, married at Arya Samaj temple

Nagaraju, a resident of Marpally village in Rangareddy district, and Sultana of neighbouring village Ghanapur, were in love for the last seven years. However, Sultana’s family was opposed to the alliance and they warned her against continuing the relationship. The girl eloped with Nagaraju early this year and they got married at Arya Samaj temple in Lal Darwaza area on January 31, after the girl changed her name to Pallavi. Sensing threat to their lives, the couple had left for Visakhapatnam.

Woman’s family tracked, then attacked Nagaraju

According to Nagaraju’s parents, they had come back to Hyderabad five days ago and were staying in Panja Anil Kumar Colony in Saroornagar. Sultana’s family members, however, came to know of their arrival and were tracking their movement. On Wednesday night, when Nagaraju and his wife left their house on a bike, the woman’s brother and others followed them and attacked them near GHMC office. His parents said they had offered to give Rs 2 lakh to Sultana’s family to spare his life.

(With inputs from IANS)