Home

Telangana

Hyderabad Horror: How Professional Jealousy Led Man To Slit 8-Yr-Old Daughter’s Throat In Act Of Revenge Against Estranged Wife

Hyderabad Horror: How Professional Jealousy Led Man To Slit 8-Yr-Old Daughter’s Throat In Act Of Revenge Against Estranged Wife

Shekhar picked up little Mokshaja from her school at around 3:15 PM and took her to BHEL township in Sanga Reddy district where he slit her throat.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man in Telangana’s Hyderabad allegedly murdered his own 8-year-old daughter by slitting the child’s throat with a box-cutter. According to the police, the macabre murder was fueled by the man’s desire to take revenge on his estranged with whom he held a grudge and often quarrelled as he drew less salary than her.

Trending Now

“Information was received late on Friday night about the presence of a man with blood-stained clothes and a dead girl in his car near Koheda X road, Hyderabad. A police team reached the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here and took the man, who was seated in the driver’s seat, into custody and recorded his detailed confession,” the Hyderabad Police said in a statement, adding that the child had a grievous cut injury on her throat.

‘Professional jealousy’

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Kundeti Chandra Shekar, told the police that he got married in 2011, but troubles started in the couple’s life when his wife started earning more than him.

Shekhar told the police that he got married to Himabindu– an employee at a reputed software firm– on March 19, 2011. Himabindu was working as a manager at the firm while Shekhar is a junior-level employee thus earning less salary than his wife. The disparity in income often led to arguments and quarrels between the couple, he said.

The couple worked in various companies in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and even in the USA and later became parents to a baby girl, Kundeti Mokshaja, who was 8-years-old and studying in Class 4th at the Jyothi Vidyalaya High School in BHEL, said the police.

According to the police, Shekar recently lost his job while his wife was working at Cap Gemini and earning a hefty salary, leading to quarrels among the couple. Eventually, Himabindu left her husband 8 months ago and went to stay at her mother’s house at BHEL along with her daughter.

‘She’s happy while I struggle’

Since moving out, Himabindu started evading Shekar and also did not allow his daughter to talk to her father. Shekar used to visit his daughter’s school to see her, take her with him and used to buy things for her and drop her back to his wife’s home, police said.

According to the Police, the accused said that his wife and her family did not treat him well. The man was also upset at the fact the while he is facing financial issues, his wife seems to be living a happy life with their daughter.

This deep resentment started eating him from inside and in a bid to exact revenge upon his wife, Shekar hatched a plan to murder his own child.

Father or monster?

“A week ago he purchased a sharp pencil cutter knife in a shop at Chandanagar and kept it in his car and was waiting for an opportunity to kill his daughter,” police said.

On the fateful day, Shekhar picked up little Mokshaja from her school at around 3:15 PM and took her to BHEL township, Ramachandrapuram in Sanga Reddy district. After parking his car, Shekar sat in the backseat with his daughter and talked to her for a while, told her about his problems. The child in her innocence asked her father to talk to her mother and sort things out but Shekar had already made up his mind.

“He took Mokshaja on his lap, held her tightly with his left hand, and slit her throat with his right hand. The child died on the spot,” police said.

The accused proceeded in the same car towards Vijayawada via Outer Ring Road in order to dump the dead body of the deceased on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On the way, when he reached near Koheda X road on ORR, the accused hit a divider due to which the car’s front right tyre busted and stopped. Then a person saw the dead body inside the car, and he informed the police, they said.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES