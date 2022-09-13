Hyderabad: A fire has broken out at a commercial building on Jubilee Hills Road in Hyderabad. The building houses the 800 Jubilee pub. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.Also Read - Fire in e-Bike Showroom in Hyderabad, 6 Injured

DCP West Zone, Hyderabad said that the blaze has been brought under control. "The fire broke out inside an office which was not in operation. No casualty was reported", India Today quoted DCP West Zone as saying.

The incident comes hours after 8 people were killed in a fire that broke out at the charging unit of the electric scooter showroom in Telangana's Secunderabad.