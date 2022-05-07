Hyderabad: Reacting to the killing of a 25-year-old man in Hyderabad by the family of his wife over interfaith marriage, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the “dishonour killing” incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana. Asaduddin Owaisi termed it a “criminal act” as per the constitution and Islam.Also Read - 'My Husband Would Have Been Alive If...': Wife Of Man Killed Over Interfaith Marriage In Hyderabad

“We condemn the incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn’t have any right to kill her husband. It’s a criminal act as per the constitution and the worst crime as per Islam,” he said while addressing the public in Hyderabad, Telangana. Also Read - Caught On Camera: Hyderabad Man Murdered By Wife's Family Over Interfaith Marriage

“This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn’t the police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers,” he added. Also Read - First Class Ticket Fares of Hyderabad MMTS Trains Slashed by 50 Per Cent from Today

While talking about the incidents of communal violence in Jahangirpuri and Khargone, he said, “I want to say that whichever religious procession is taken out, there should be high-resolution CCTV put up on the mosque and whenever there is a procession moving, then it should be live telecast on Facebook so that the world should know who is throwing stones.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad’s Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed.

(With agency inputs)