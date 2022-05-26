Hyderabad: Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB), Gachibowli on Thursday, the Cyberabad traffic police has issued guidelines regarding traffic details for the day. The diversions will be in place from around 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday. Offices located between Gachibowli stadium to IIIT junction, IIIT junction to Wipro junction, and IIIT junction to Gachibowli have been advised by the police to stagger their work timings accordingly or switch to working from home to avoid inconvenience.Also Read - Over 100 Leaders of Global & Indian MNCs Gather to Deliberate ‘The Rise of NextGen Business Services Centres’

Commuters have been asked to take the following alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Furthermore, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on these roads.

Hyderabad latest traffic advisory; All you need to know