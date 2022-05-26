Hyderabad: Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian School of Business (ISB), Gachibowli on Thursday, the Cyberabad traffic police has issued guidelines regarding traffic details for the day. The diversions will be in place from around 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday. Offices located between Gachibowli stadium to IIIT junction, IIIT junction to Wipro junction, and IIIT junction to Gachibowli have been advised by the police to stagger their work timings accordingly or switch to working from home to avoid inconvenience.Also Read - Over 100 Leaders of Global & Indian MNCs Gather to Deliberate ‘The Rise of NextGen Business Services Centres’
Commuters have been asked to take the following alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Furthermore, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on these roads.
Hyderabad latest traffic advisory; All you need to know
Also Read - In Hyderabad, You Can Avail Rs 5 Meal In Govt Hospitals. Check List of Hospitals, Criteria, More
- Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally may take diversion at Gachibowli Junction Right turn Botanical garden – Left turn Kondapur area hospital Masjid Banda left turn- Masjid banda Kaman right turn – HCU Depot road Lingampally Road.
- Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot- Left turn Masjid banda Kaman- left turn- Masjid Banda – Kondapur area hospital -Botanical garden – Right turn- Gachibowli Junction.
- Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally may take diversion at Wipro Junction -Left turn Q city- Gowlidoddi – Gopanpally X road – Right turn – HCU Back gate Nallagandla Lingampally Road.
- Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Wipro Junction Right turn Fairfield hotel Nanakramguda Rotary -left turn ORR road – L& T Towers Gachibowli Junction.
- Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp Road No. 45 Ratnadeep – Madhapur L&O PS Cyber towers- HITEX – Kothaguda – Botanical Gachibowli Junction.