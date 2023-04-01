Home

Telangana

Hyderabad Metro Announces New Discounts, Offers For Commuters During Off-Peak Hours From April 1; Deets Here

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced changes in their fare structure during off peak hours with effect from April 1. It will provide a 10 per cent discount on the notified fare on Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) only, during off-peak hours, from 6 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 11 pm.

The Super Saver Offer (SSO-99) will be valid till March 31, 2024. Passengers can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at Rs 99 only. Pre-existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for the SSO-99 offer.

“These offers are for the benefit of the passengers using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services. I believe these offers will further strengthen passenger commute with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate both office commuters and the general public,” KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said.

However, the company has also announced the withdrawal of the 10 per cent discount on the notified fare for the usage of contactless smart cards and digital QR tickets as follows: contactless smart cards – 8:01 hrs to 19:59 hrs; digital QR tickets – 6:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs.

The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is available online and at stations. Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69.2 km and 57 stations in three corridors, said a press release on Friday. These changes are expected to provide greater value to passengers and enhance the overall experience of using the Hyderabad Metro Rail services.

