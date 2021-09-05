Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail revised the timings of its metro services, effective from Monday (6 September 2021). With all the Covid-19 safety protocols in place, the first train of the Hyderabad Metro Rail will now leave the terminal at 7 AM, while the last train will depart the terminal stations at 10:15 PM. The final train will reach its destination terminal by 11:15 PM, the Hyderabad Metro Rail informed commuters.Also Read - Metro Services Affected on Red Line Section Due to Technical Issues | Check Details Here

“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of the Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping the metro journey safe,” said a spokesperson of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL). Also Read - Bengaluru Metro Update: Good News For Commuters! Purple Line Extended Till Kengeri Station. Details Here

Passengers are requested to follow the COVID-19 Safety guidelines strictly for keeping the metro journey safe for everyone. Let us all be #ResponsibleCitizens.#HyderabadMetro #ManaMetro #MyMetroMyPride pic.twitter.com/qnahQtJJId — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) September 5, 2021

Hyderabad Metro Old Timings

According to the existing timings, the last train is starting from respective stations at 9 PM and reaching the respective destination stations by about 10 PM. Hyderabad Metro Rail had curtailed its services since May 12 when the Telangana government imposed the Covid lockdown. The services have been rescheduled twice after the extension of the lockdown relaxation period. After completely lifting the lockdown, the Hyderabad Metro Rail was operating its services from 7 AM to 5 PM since June 21. The timings were subsequently prolonged until 10 PM.

The 73-km elevated metro, stated to be the biggest metro project in the world in the public-private partnership (PPP) model, was constructed at a total cost of Rs 20,000 crore. It was working 55 trains carrying nearly 4.5 lakh passengers every day before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020. Its operations were suspended on March 22, 2020. After 169 days, the services resumed on September 7, 2020 however the new mandatory safety guidelines led to a massive dip in the number of passengers travelling. The metro services were again affected for a month due to lockdown in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June 2021.

