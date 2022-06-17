Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro shut its entire operations on Friday amid the raging protests against the Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme. In an announcement, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited said operations in all three lines of the Hyderabad Metro Rail were suspended on Friday, June 17, over “disturbances in the city”.Also Read - Bihar Agnipath Scheme Protest: East Central Railway Issues Helpline Numbers. Check Here

Violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station. The protesters went on rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property. Demanding scrapping of the recently announced scheme, the youth sat on the railway track.

Hundreds of protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls, luggages, and partially torching a goods compartment. A few two-wheelers too were set on fire.

Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadre – Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Widespread protests have been taking place in several parts of the country since Thursday demanding that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme unveiled by the Ministry of Defence be rolled back.