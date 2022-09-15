Hyderabad: A minor girl allegedly abducted by two youths from the limits of Dabeerpura police station on September 12 has been rescued. The minor’s parents have alleged that her daughter was drugged and sexually assaulted. The girl has been sent for medical tests and an investigation is underway.Also Read - Dalit Sisters Found Hanging in Lakhimpur Kheri: 6 Accused Arrested; Murder, Rape Case Filed

The girl was found at Chadarghat. She reached home and narrated her ordeal to her family members after which they approached Dabeerpura police. Also Read - Weather Update: Telangana To Witness Light To Moderate Rain For Next Five Days, Says IMD

and filed a complaint at the Dabeerpura police station. In their complaint, they said that two youths took their daughter to a lodge in Nampally from dabeerpura. She was intoxicated and made unconscious. Reports claimed that the minor was gangraped for two days. Also Read - 'Wanted to Lead a Peaceful Life, But...': Under Stress For Not Getting Job, IIT-H Student Dies by Suicide