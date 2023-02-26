Home

Telangana

22-Year-Old Beheads Friend, Removes Heart, Chops Finger For Texting His Girlfriend

Another gruesome crime surfaced in Hyderabad after a man brutally murdered his friend for speaking with his girlfriend.

The accused has been identified as Milal Prajapati, a rickshaw-puller. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In an horrific incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim, according to police. It surfaced to be a gory crime as the accused had beheaded his friend and ripped off certain body parts as well. As per police, he later surrendered himself on Saturday after he removed his heart and private parts, chopped his fingers, and walked to the police station.

“The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp,” the police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

On February 17 the two men got into an ugly scuffle after getting high on alcohol, and Krishna throttled Naveen to death, Police said adding that the accused separated victim’s head, removed his private parts, heart, and chopped fingers.

As per the police, Naveen, the accused Harihara Krishna and her girlfriend completed their intermediate together at college in Dilsukhnagar.

The girl was initially in relation with Naveen but after couple of years parted ways. However, according to officials, as Naveen was in constant touch with her upset Krishna after they were committed.

The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity. Police launched a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused’s statement and recovered the body to shift it to a local government hospital for autopsy.

(With ANI Updates)

(With ANI Updates)