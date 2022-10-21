Hyderabad: A doctor couple, married just a couple of months ago, was found dead at their residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Though an exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations revealed that electric shock, triggered possibly by a faulty wire connection to a bathroom geyser, may have caused their death.Also Read - 4-year-old girl Raped In Hyderabad School By Principal's Driver, Accused Caught, Principal Absconding

The deceased were identified as Dr. Syed Nisaruddin (26) and his wife Umme Mohimeen Saimah (22). While Saima was in the final year of medical college, her husband Syed Nisaruddin was working at a Government Medical College in Suryapet.

Speaking to NDTV, the father of Umme Mohimeen Saima (22) said, "When we went into the house, we put off the power supply, suspecting something may have gone wrong and then entered through a window and found the couple dead."

Family said that the couple had returned on Wednesday night from Suryapet where they were interning. “This may have happened yesterday morning. But till late evening, no one checked. Only at 11:30 pm, after we were informed, when we went in, we found them dead. It appears that the husband went to save the wife but both succumbed,” NDTV quoted investigating officer sub-inspector S Shruthi said.