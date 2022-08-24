Hyderabad: Telangana government, in a move that will benefit around 10 lakh people, has allowed use of food security cards to avail free health treatment at the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust (AHCT) hospitals. This decision was made after over 5000 requests reached the Trust this year to make the Arogyasri-Ayushman Bharat scheme available to food security card holders.Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins for MPC Stream at tseamcet.nic.in| Check Schedule Here

"All network hospitals empanelled with the AHCT are hereby informed that the food security card issued by the civil supplies department is adopted as eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries to avail treatment under the scheme of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)- Aarogyasri," said the government order.

The order also stated that if a person is unable to produce the food security card, he or she can produce the old ration card together with the Aadhaar authentication for availing the benefits. Earlier, the patients could only seek treatment if they had Arogyasri or white ration cards, which allegedly deprived many marginalised families. Under the Arogyasri scheme, patients will get free treatment from all the state-run and empanelled hospitals. It covers over 1000 forms of treatment and the amount has recently increased to five lakh.