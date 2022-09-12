Hyderabad: Starting tonight, Hyderabad pubs cannot play music after 10 pm, the Telangana High Court said on Monday in response to several petitions that have complained about the noise at night, reports NDTV online. The court also wondered how pubs could operate in residential areas and near schools since this is not allowed under the Excise Act. The Excise Department has been asked to file a response in this regard.Also Read - Will Soon Launch National Party, Says KCR

The court's observations have come after a minor girl was gangraped after leaving a pub in posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, the NDTV report added. In an interim order, the court banned music or any other sound in Hyderabad pubs and bars between 10 pm and 6 am. The order comes into effect from Monday.

Under the City Police Act and the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Act, loudspeakers can be used in pubs as well as the city only up to 10 pm. The High Court has made it clear that no sound system will be allowed after the specified hours.

Nothing but liquor to be served in pubs after 10 pm

The court also questioned how pubs could be allowed in residential areas and near schools and colleges under the Excise Rules.

The court also said nothing other than liquor can be served in pubs after 10 pm.

The court has issued notices issued to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on the issue.

Hyderabad Police to launch anti-noise pollution drive