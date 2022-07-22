Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in the capital city and adjacent areas due to downpour since morning. Roads were flooded at several places, causing severe hardships to the motorists. Waterlogging was reported from some areas in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. Water also entered Paigah colony in Rasoolpura area of Uppuguda.Also Read - Twitter Now Lets Users Share Spaces Clips On iOS, Android

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed monsoon and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend to the complaints of water-logging. Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said the teams of DRF are on alert and attending to emergency calls. He advised citizens to be cautious against tree falls and structural collapses.

Traffic police were put on alert due to heavy rains in the city. Senior officers were on the field at various busy intersections to regulate traffic and check water logging points. The police have appealed to commuters to defer their travel by at least one hour from the ceasing of heavy rains. This will allow rain water to drain out through the discharge outlets.

Heavy rainfall in and around hi-tech City, please plan your travel, roads behind medicover hospital is flooded and not safe to ride or drive #HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods #TrafficUpdate @HYDTP @HYDWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/wWES1hDors — Jeethendra Kumar (@iam_jeeth) July 22, 2022

Heavy downpour was reported from areas like Suchitra, Chintal, Kompally, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Tirumalgherry, Bolarum, Kushaiguda, Chilkalguda, Begumpet and Kapra. Fruits were seen being washed away in rain water at Batasingaram fruit market on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Telangana Rains: 5 More Points to Know

The fresh spell of rains pounded the state even before the districts along Godavari river recovered fully from the recent heavy rains and floods. Some colonies in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district were inundated. Massive rains lashed Tekkulapalli mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district cutting off road links at few places. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains in several parts of the state during the next three days. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) and Jangaon districts. According to the IMD regional centre, heavy rains are likely at isolated places in several districts including Hyderabad and adjoining Medchal and Malkajgiri districts.

