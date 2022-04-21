Hyderabad: A thunderstorm hit the city of Hyderabad and its suburbs on Thursday evening, forcing the flights incoming from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam to be diverted to other cities, reported news agency IANS. Parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts experienced light to moderate rains along with hailstorm and lightning. While the sudden change in weather provided citizens relief from sweltering heat, the gusty winds also uprooted trees and disrupted movement of vehicular traffic at a few places.Also Read - 80-Year-Old Man Dead, 3 Others Injured As Electric Scooter Battery Explodes In Telangana

Flights, which were to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), were diverted to Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Nagpur, an airport spokesperson was quoted as saying. The Delhi-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Bengaluru, while the Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Nagpur. The Mumbai-Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flights were diverted to Vijayawada.

Rains, hailstorm lashed these areas

Kondapur, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Abdullahpurmet, Kothapet and other areas received moderate rainfall. Several areas including Kukatpally, Hydernagar, Nizampet and Malakpet saw rains with hailstorm. Rains also lashed parts of the old city including Barkash, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, and Bahadupura.

Traffic snarls ensue

Rains accompanied with hailstorms also led to traffic jams at a few places. Many areas in neighbouring Sangareddy districts experienced gusty winds with lightning. Motorists had a tough time in areas like Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, BHEL and Ameetpur.

Respite from intense heat

Rains came as a welcome relief for people reeling under intense heatwave conditions. Adilabad was the hottest place in Telangana with mercury rising to 43.3 degree Celsius. Nizamabad recorded maximum temperature at 41.9 while Hyderabad experienced maximum temperature of 40.2, lower than Wednesday’s 41.4.

IMD issues rain, thunderstorm alert for next 5 days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough from Rayalaseema to south Tamilnadu is now running from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level, which could trigger light rainfall and thunderstorms in some of parts of the state and areas across Hyderabad.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for places including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medak, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, and Kamareddy for the next five days.

(Based on IANS inputs)