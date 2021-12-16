Hyderabad: In a major concern for the southern state, four more persons have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Hyderabad on Thursday, reports news agency ANI. With this, total number of the variant cases rose to seven in Telangana, as per the health department.Also Read - Karnataka Reports 5 More Cases of Omicron, State Tally Rises to 8; 70-Year-Old Among Infected

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana reported the first case of Omicron with two air passengers from Kenya and Somalia testing positive for the new variant of Covid-19. Both the cases were detected among air passengers from non-risk countries. Both had arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on December 12 via Abu Dhabi and Qatar, a top health official said. Also Read - Bengal's Omicron Child Patient Now Tests Covid Negative

A 24-year-old female had arrived from Kenya while a 23-year-old had come from Somalia. The Kenyan national has been isolated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), while health authorities were trying to trace the second case. Also Read - 'Waiting For Another Wave?' AKTU Students Demand Online Semester Exams Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said two close contacts of the Kenyan national have also been sent for Covid-19 test. He said the cases were detected among two per cent tests being conducted randomly on passengers arriving from non-risk countries. Both had tested positive for Covid on arrival and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The genome sequencing reports received Tuesday night showed them to be positive for Omicron. The official said both the cases were asymptomatic and there was no need for any panic.

He also revealed that a seven-year-old boy who had landed at Hyderabad Airport along with family and later left for Kolkata also tested positive for Omicron. “We have informed the health department of West Bengal,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)