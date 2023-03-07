Home

Hyderabad Reports 600 Viral Flu Cases, Hospitals On Alert. Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Hyderabad Influenza Cases Latest Update: After Karnataka, now Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp rise in viral flu cases. A hospital in Hyderabad reported more than 600 cases of viral flu last week. Giving details, Superintendent of Government Fever Hospital, Shankar, said the hospital recorded around 600 to 800 cases per day in the last week and the patients are reporting symptoms like runny nose, headache, body pains, abdominal pain, vomiting, and loose motions.

He is assuming that it could be swine flu and said it is an old disease that they have been suffering from for the last 15 years and many people are already vaccinated.

Covid, Dengue and Chikungunya cases almost zero

Shankar also said that viral flu cases have been increasing for the last week but Covid, Dengue and Chikungunya cases are almost zero.

Shankar several people are getting this infection now because it’s highly contagious and it is an airborne disease. “So when one family member gets this, it easily spreads to other family members. ICMR has already given guidelines in this regard. There is nothing to worry about. Everybody should wear masks in public places, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing,” he said.

“Generally viral fever will subside within one week. If it’s more than one week, it’s not a viral fever. Swine flu cases are mostly seen in November, December, and January as the temperature is low. Once the summer season starts, the virus cannot survive,” he added.

The superintendent said with regard to viral flu, they got around 800 to 1000 cases on Monday.

He further added that all are OP cases and they are not admitting any of the cases but only symptomatic support. “If it’s more serious we give antibiotics otherwise just paracetamol. Using antibiotics unnecessarily is not advisable. If the patients are young, elderly patients, patients having heart problems or kidney problems, transplant cases, or asthma patients, they should be monitored carefully. Pregnant ladies also should be careful as sometimes swine flu cases in pregnant ladies might result in abortions and even deaths,” he said.

What Are The General Symptoms

The major symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose/stuffy nose, watering of the eyes, headache or heaviness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and at times, diarrhoea.

For children, the common symptoms include breathing, chest pain and dehydration.

Here’s How To Stay Safe

People need to avoid close contact with those who are obviously or suspected to be sick.

All need to cover their nose nose and mouth with a tissue when someone coughs or sneezes.

Frequent handwashing with soap and water or the use of hand sanitisers should be followed at regular intervals.

