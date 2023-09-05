Home

All Schools And Colleges Shut In Hyderabad Due To Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Alert

Severe rainfall is being seen in Hyderabad due to which there has been waterlogging in many areas; an alert has been issued by the government and schools and colleges have been shut for the day.

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS): Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad since early Tuesday morning, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear. Following the heavy downpour and in view of the more rains forecast, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad.

Roads were inundated in several parts of the city and outskirts due to massive downpour for 2-3 hours. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sounded an alert. It appealed to people not to step out of their homes unless essential.

“Heavy rains in Hyderabad. Please don’t step out of your home unless it’s very essential for the next few hours. Our teams of more than 3000 are on field clearing water logging all over the city. Citizens may call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance,” posted GHMC Commissioner on X

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various parts of the city. A TSRTC bus stuck in water at Aramghar was removed by traffic police and GHMC DRF teams. Another bus stuck in rain water at Srinagar was removed by GHMC MET and DRF teams.

Rains in some areas started on Monday night but it intensified in the early hours of the day. Old city, central Hyderabad, Secunderabad, information technology hub Hitec City, Gachibowli and outskirts received heavy rainfall.

Water stagnation on roads hit the movement of vehicular traffic. The municipal officials have advised citizens to be careful while moving near the manholes. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Serilingampally and Kukatpally mandals. Chandanagar received maximum rainfall of 102 mm from 8.30 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Kukatpally and Moosapet received rainfall of 80.5 and 65.5 mm respectively. Several areas under Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru, Khairatabad, Quthbullapur. Shaikpet and Balanagar received rainfall between 40 and 63 mm.

The met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana for Tuesday and Wednesday. It has issued an orange alert for 11 districts and a yellow alert for 18 districts.

