Hyderabad Techie Stabbed To Death, Sister Injured In Knife Attack By Jilted Lover

A young man stabbed his alleged lover's brother to death while also injuring the woman after he barged into their house in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A youth was stabbed to death while his sister sustained injuries in a knife attack by the latter’s ex-lover who stormed their home in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to police, the young man, who was involved in an alleged love affair with the sister of the deceased, barged into their house and attacked the siblings with a knife.

A senior police official said the assailant stabbed the woman,s brother, an engineering graduate, to death, while the victim’s sister and the attacker’s alleged lover, who is pursuing a degree in homeopathy, also sustained grievous injuries in the assault.

“Her (woman’s) brother died in the knife attack while she has been admitted to a hospital with injuries,” the official said adding some local residents caught hold of the youth and alerted the police. He was taken into custody, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, another official said the woman had been “avoiding” the assailant of late and he went to her house today and argued with her reportedly angered over getting a cold shoulder in recent past, news agency PTI reported.

The youngster took a knife from the kitchen following which the panicked woman ran into a room screaming and her brother, who was in another room, came to her rescue.

The jilted lover attacked the man with the knife resulting in his death. The woman was also later attacked and injured by the assailant.

Soon, the local residents rushed into the house and caught hold of the assailant, police said.

A case was booked and further investigations were on.

(With PTI inputs)

