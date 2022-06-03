New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a Mercedes car by a group of teen boys in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area and the accused were believed to belong to “politically influential” families.Also Read - Hyderabad Teen Rape Case: All 5 Accused Minors From 'Influential Families', Say Cops

The Mercedes car which was used in the crime reportedly belongs to a MLA, sources were quoted as saying by India Today.

Class 11 and 12 students belonging to politically influential families are allegedly involved in the incident, police said according to a report by news agency IANS. The son of a legislator is also believed to be part of the group.

However, police said he may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gang-rape.

The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He along with his friends promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.

The incident came to light when the girl’s father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub.

On the complaint by victim’s father, police on Wednesday registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up investigation. The police were also scanning CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence.

It was initially treated as a case of outraging modesty but after recording the statement of the victim, police altered the section to 376 of IPC.