Hyderabad: Police have arrested five minors allegedly belonging to a “politically influential” family in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area on last Saturday. As per a report, class 11 and 12 students along with the son of a legislator are allegedly involved in the incident, which came to light earlier in the day. However, police are of the view that the MLA’s son not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gangrape.Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: 2 More Arrested Including Son Of Leader From Telangana CM KCR's Party

If reports are to be believed, the incident came to light when the girl’s father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub. Also Read - Hyderabad Teen Gang-Raped In Mercedes Car Belongs To MLA; 1 Arrested, 5 Accused Identified

What Happened on Last Saturday?

Earlier last week, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. However, as her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. The boy along with his friends assured to drop her home. However, they stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car. Reports claimed that the the MLA’s son whose name is also involved in the case got off the car before the incident. Also Read - 7 Dead, 12 Injured as Hyderabad-Bound Private Bus Catches Fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Case Registered

On the basis of a complaint filed by victim’s father, police registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took up investigation. It was initially treated as a case of outraging modesty but after recording the statement of the victim, police altered the section to 376 of IPC. A police officer said they were looking for the accused based on the statement of the victim. The police were also scanning CCTV footage and gathering other technical evidence.