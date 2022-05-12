New Delhi: The Telangana government is providing subsidised meals at Rs 5 for attendants of patients at state-run government hospitals in Hyderabad starting from Thursday. The subsidised meals, which will be vegetarian, will be served three times in a day. The scheme is available across 18 hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.Also Read - Free Train Rides in India: Bhakra Railway Train Has Been Offering Free Rides Since 73 Years

The meals will be served for attendees of chronic patients who have been admitted in hospitals for a long time. The scheme is only applicable to state-government run hospitals and does not apply to private hospitals in Hyderabad.

“All arrangements including a shelter to consume food will be made available so that patient attenders do not have to worry about their food requirements while the patient is undergoing treatment in government hospitals. The proposal to come up with such a scheme was pushed by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao told reporters.

The subsidised meals will be served in state-run hospitals in the areas including Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur and Nampally.

Which hospitals will offer Rs 5 meal for attendees of patients