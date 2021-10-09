New Delhi: Incessant rainfall has brought life to a near standstill in most parts of Hyderabad. Normal life has been hit badly as roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. As per the reports, nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to the downpour. Besides, several houses across Hyderabad were submerged in water that the city has received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11 pm Friday.Also Read - Rains Lash Several Districts of Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert For THESE Districts

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Also Read - Viral Video: Car Tied With Ropes In Flood-hit Siricilla to Prevent From Being Washed Away | WATCH

Videos emerging on social media shows people being stranded due to waterlogging. News agency ANI has tweeted a video in which people can be seen struggling to cross a waterlogged road. Also Read - Rains Lash Several Districts of Telangana, IMD Issues Red Warning For Monday, Tuesday

Visited water logged areas along with @D_SudheerReddy Garu, @ZC_LBNagar & @GHMCOnline officials in LB Nagar Zone. Monsoon teams are on the field to resolve the issues. Dial GHMC control room on 040-21111111 , 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/SNYC1SCArR — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) October 8, 2021

Besides, two persons also washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of the city. K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, “Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them.”

Rainwater, as per the reports also entered restaurants and low shops in old city. Watch the video shared by ANI below:-

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, eight flights were diverted from the Hyderabad airport due to bad weather.

Check full list here:-

i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to Bangalore

6E 697 (COK-HYD)-diverted to Bangalore

6E 631 (BBI-HYD)-diverted to Bangalore

UK 879 (DEL-HYD)-diverted to Bangalore

9i 517 (BLR-HYD)-diverted to Bangalore

AI 619 (BOM-HYD) -diverted to Bangalore

6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada

6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to Chennai

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has put out phone numbers — 040-21111111, 040-29555500 of control rooms for citizens to contact for any rain-related issues and assistance.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast more rains on Saturday following which GHMC has alerted the citizens. “Various models predicting moderate to heavy sporadic rainfall at short notice. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams have been alerted,” said director, disaster management, GHMC.