Hyderabad: After a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad, Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy said that the accused person in the case “will be nabbed” and “killed in an encounter”.Also Read - Days After Sakinaka Rape Case, Mumbai Police Forms 'Nirbhaya Squad' For Women’s Safety

Reddy said, “He (accused in the rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and kill him in an encounter. We will stand by the victim’s family. We console them and will provide aid to the family. We will kill him (the accused) in encounter.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in Basti; FIR Registered

According to police, the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on Thursday. Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Accused Has Confessed To Crime, Says CP Nagrale; Weapon Recovered

The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Dr Ramesh had informed that the girl went missing on Thursday morning and the police received a complaint. Immediately, they started the search operation but could not find her. Her body was found at the accused’s residence on Friday morning.

However, the accused is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl in the Saidabad area of the city.

(With inputs from ANI)