Several Pockets In Hyderabad To Face Drinking Water Supply Disruption From March 8-10

The authorities have warned that there will be disruptions in the supply of drinking water for more than 66 hours in the city.

Hyderabad: Several areas in Hyderabad will face water supply disruptions from March 8 to March 10 due to the repair and maintenance work at several reservoirs. The authorities have warned that there will be disruptions in the supply of drinking water for more than 66 hours in the city. The authorities have divided the areas into two parts — areas which will witness complete disruption and areas which will witness partial disruption.

List Of Areas Where Drinking Water Supply Will See Complete Disruption

There will be complete disruption in the supply of water in the Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla/Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram reservoir commanding areas, Defence Colony reservoir commanding area, Nagaram/Dammaiguda, Keesara, Ring Main-III online supplies, Kompally, Gondlapochampally areas, Kondapaka (Jangaon, Siddipet), Pragnapur (Gajwel), Alair (Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech Park and parts of Kapra municipality.

List of Areas Where Drinking Water Supply Will See Partial Disruption

Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, KPHB, Malaysian Township reservoir commanding area, Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurnagar reservoirs commanding area, parts of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally will face partial disruption of water supply.

