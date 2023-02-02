Home

Hyderabad To Face Traffic Restrictions From February 3 Amid State Assembly Budget Session; Check Affected Routes

Traffic restrictions have been announced by police from Friday due to Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget.

Traffic curbs have been announced for the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which will take place on February 11. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions have been announced by police in Hyderabad from Friday due to Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget. The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will start from February 3. Several routes have been affected due to the state assembly and alternate routes have been announced.

Traffic curbs have also been announced for the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which will take place on February 11. Traffic movement have been restricted near Hussain Sagar Lake for a week from February 5.

Check Diverted Routes Here

Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi

VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi

Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari

New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction

BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction

M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction

BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction

Minister’s Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals