Top Recommended Stories
Hyderabad To Face Traffic Restrictions From February 3 Amid State Assembly Budget Session; Check Affected Routes
Traffic restrictions have been announced by police from Friday due to Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget.
New Delhi: Traffic restrictions have been announced by police in Hyderabad from Friday due to Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget. The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will start from February 3. Several routes have been affected due to the state assembly and alternate routes have been announced.
Also Read:
Traffic curbs have also been announced for the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which will take place on February 11. Traffic movement have been restricted near Hussain Sagar Lake for a week from February 5.
Check Diverted Routes Here
- Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi
- VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi
- Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari
- New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction
- BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction
- M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction
- BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction
- Minister’s Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.